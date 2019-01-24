Today’s Headlines
- LAPD Metropolitan Division Unit Disproportionately Pulled Over Black Drivers (LAT)
- Seleta Reynolds Tells Mar Vista Council Venice Road Diet Permanent (Argonaut)
- New Operator Plans To Expand Long Beach Bike-Share (LB Post)
- CRA Regulations Undermine TOD Incentives (Urbanize)
- CMs O’Farrell and Ryu Celebrated New Flashing Crosswalk at Rodney/Hollywood (O’Farrell Facebook)
- South Whittier Adds Lighted Crosswalk Where Driver Hit Student (Whittier Daily News)
- Women Business Leaders and Gentrification in Virgil Village (The LAnd)
- Carnage: One Killed In Santa Clarita Car Crash (Daily News)
- Glendale Looks To Covert Downtown Parking To Hotels (Glendale News Press)
- The Source Previews Today’s Metro Board Meeting
