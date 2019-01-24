Today’s Headlines

  • LAPD Metropolitan Division Unit Disproportionately Pulled Over Black Drivers (LAT)
  • Seleta Reynolds Tells Mar Vista Council Venice Road Diet Permanent (Argonaut)
  • New Operator Plans To Expand Long Beach Bike-Share (LB Post)
  • CRA Regulations Undermine TOD Incentives (Urbanize)
  • CMs O’Farrell and Ryu Celebrated New Flashing Crosswalk at Rodney/Hollywood (O’Farrell Facebook)
  • South Whittier Adds Lighted Crosswalk Where Driver Hit Student (Whittier Daily News)
  • Women Business Leaders and Gentrification in Virgil Village (The LAnd)
  • Carnage: One Killed In Santa Clarita Car Crash (Daily News)
  • Glendale Looks To Covert Downtown Parking To Hotels (Glendale News Press)
  • The Source Previews Today’s Metro Board Meeting

