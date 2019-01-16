Today’s Headlines
- Expo Line Kills Pedestrian Who Fell Between Cars (SM Mirror)
- County Drops Proposed E-Scooter Ban (Daily News)
- City Council Appoints Grieg Smith To Replace Departing Englander (LAT)
- City Council Revives Proposal To Limit Developer Contributions (LAT)
- Register Now To Run For Neighborhood Council (Eastsider)
- PATH West Adams Supportive Housing Project Moving Forward (Urbanize)
- Study: Telecommuting Up, But Not In South Bay (Daily Breeze)
- Expo/Sepulveda TOD Apartment Complex Taking Shape (Urbanize)
