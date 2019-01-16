Today’s Headlines

Expo Line Kills Pedestrian Who Fell Between Cars (SM Mirror)

County Drops Proposed E-Scooter Ban (Daily News)

City Council Appoints Grieg Smith To Replace Departing Englander (LAT)

City Council Revives Proposal To Limit Developer Contributions (LAT)

Register Now To Run For Neighborhood Council (Eastsider)

PATH West Adams Supportive Housing Project Moving Forward (Urbanize)

Study: Telecommuting Up, But Not In South Bay (Daily Breeze)

Expo/Sepulveda TOD Apartment Complex Taking Shape (Urbanize)

