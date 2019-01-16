Today’s Headlines

  • Expo Line Kills Pedestrian Who Fell Between Cars (SM Mirror)
  • County Drops Proposed E-Scooter Ban (Daily News)
  • City Council Appoints Grieg Smith To Replace Departing Englander (LAT)
  • City Council Revives Proposal To Limit Developer Contributions (LAT)
  • Register Now To Run For Neighborhood Council (Eastsider)
  • PATH West Adams Supportive Housing Project Moving Forward (Urbanize)
  • Study: Telecommuting Up, But Not In South Bay (Daily Breeze)
  • Expo/Sepulveda TOD Apartment Complex Taking Shape (Urbanize)

