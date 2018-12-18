SGV Connect 33 – The New Active SGV and Metro’s 710 Road Follies

Welcome to the penultimate episode of SGV Connect for 2019. Today, we look at the road projects funded by Metro replacing the shelved 710 tunnel project and welcome new Bike SGV Executive Director David Diaz. Diaz, who was already something of a regular on SGV Connect, will be guiding the organization as it widens its umbrella under a new brand “Active SGV” in the New Year.

For the discussion on Metro’s road follies in the east San Gabriel Valley we interview Bryn Lindblad, the Deputy Director at Climate Resolve and a member of Metro’s Sustainability Committee. As one might expect, Lindblad is not happy with a project list that encourages more driving, even if it is better than digging a giant freeway tunnel.

As mentioned above, we have one more episode left before the New Year, but we appreciate everything listen, comment, like and retweet. If you’re not with us next week, we wanted to wish you all a happy new year.

