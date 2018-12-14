Today’s Headlines
- Relying Solely On Cars Is Not A Good Fire Evacuation Strategy (Curbed)
- LAPD Shames Pedestrians, Advises “Walking Defensively” (LAist, Systemic Failure)
- Bridge Homeless Housing Coming To Venice (LAist)
- LAT Editorial Board: It’s Time For Electric Buses
…Opinion: Air Travel Should Be Subject To A Carbon Tax (LAT)
- Daily News On Metro Renaming Rail/BRT Lines
- Planning Commission OK’s Chinatown Development If Affordable Housing Added (Curbed)
- 626 Golden Streets Open Streets To Return Next May (SGV Tribune)
