Today’s Headlines

L.A. Speed Limits Going Up So Police Can Write Tickets (LAT, Daily News)

County OKs Nearly 20,000-Home Tejon Ranch Development (KTLA, LAT)

L.A. OKs Venice Homeless Housing (Curbed)

Homeless Housing Proposed At Dueling Echo Park Parking Lot Sites (Eastsider)

L.A. Extends Rules Against Sleeping In Vehicles (Curbed)

Cedillo Motion Looks To Repurpose South L.A. Oil Drilling Site (Urbanize)

L.A. Approves New Rules For AirBnB-type Rentals (LAT, Curbed)

Sherman Oaks Worried About E-Scooters (Daily News)

Mariposa Mixed-Use Development Takes Shape In K-Town (Urbanize)

Metrolink Keeping San Bernardino Line Discounts (SGV Tribune)

Congestion Pricing Is Metro’s Plan To Get More Of Your Money (Daily News)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA