SGV Connect 30 – Changes for the Gold Line and California’s Climate Crisis

This week’s SGV Connect features an update on construction plans for Phase II of the Gold Line Foothill Extension and a discussion of two recent reports on climate change.

First, Kris Fortin interviews Habib Balian, the executive director of the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority. Recently, the Authority has been in the news because of changes to its construction plans and schedules. You can read more about the changes at the Inland Valley Bulletin or Bloomberg News.

Then Damien Newton interviews Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry. Last week, Curry wrote about a state report that illustrates how California is failing to meet its own greenhouse gas emission goals. The primary culprit? Too much driving. Newton and Curry discuss the state of climate advocacy in California and what individual choices everyone can make to help reduce the impacts of the global climate crisis.

