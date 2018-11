Today’s Headlines

Caltrans Makes It Official: No N. 710 Freeway Tunnels (Pasadena Star News)

L.A. Makes Street Vending Legal (Curbed)

Metro Receives $100M In Elusive Federal Funds For Purple Line Phase 3 (The Source, LAT)

LADOT Identifies New List Of Top 20 Vision Zero Priority Streets (Daily Breeze)

Site Prep Begins For Expo-Adjacent Tower (Urbanize)

LAPD Announces Ped-Shaming Reflective Vest Campaign (MyNews L.A.)

Chicago Tests Steel-Rail Bump-Outs (SB Chicago)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA