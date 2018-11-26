This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A.! Also affordable housing, Gold Line first/last mile, Metro joint development (in Boyle Heights and Venice), climate resilience, and more!

  • Monday 11/26Tonight L.A. City Councilmember Curren Price will hold an information session on how and where to access affordable housing in Los Angeles City. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Dr. Maya Angelou Community School at 300 E. 53rd Street in South Los Angeles. For more information, call Councilmember Price’s Constituent Service Center at (323) 846-2651.
  • Monday 11/26 and Tuesday 11/27 Tonight, tomorrow, and next week, Metro continues to host public input meetings for the Foothill Gold Line phase 2B First/Last Mile Plan. Draft recommendations will be unveiled for community feedback:
    – Monday 11/26,  6-8 p.m. Glendora Station Workshop at Glendora Library, 140 Glendora Avenue
    – Tuesday 11/27, 6-8 p.m. Pomona Station Workshop at Palomares Park at 499 E. Arrow Highway
    – Tuesday 12/10, 7-9 p.m. San Dimas Station Workshop at San Dimas Community Center at 201 E. Bonita Avenue
  • Thursday 11/29 – East L.A. Community Corporation (ELACC) hosts its third community meeting to discuss their proposed affordable housing plans for the Mariachi Plaza Joint Development site. Meeting will be held from 5:30-8 p.m at the Hollenbeck Youth Center at 2015 E. 1st Street. Details at ELACC website.
  • Thursday 11/29 – The American Planning Association will host a night of panel discussions on Resilient Los Angeles: Scaling Up Strategies to Prepare for Climate Change. The event will take place from 6-9 p.m. at TreePeople at 12601 Mulholland Drive in Beverly Hills. Details and purchase tickets at Eventbrite.
  • Saturday 12/1 – Metro’s Joint Development Program will host an interactive workshop for the redevelopment of its Division 6 yard site on Main Street in Venice. Participants are encouraged to bring a drawing, artwork or other media to be displayed in a pop-up “idea gallery.” The workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Boys & Girls Club at 2232 Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. For details or to provide input online, visit Metro project webpage.
CicLAvia returns to DTLA, Boyle Heights, Little Tokyo, and Chinatown this Sunday
  • Sunday 12/2 – CicLAvia will host their free, fun, family-friendly open streets festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event takes places on six miles of car-free streets through Downtown L.A., Boyle Heights, Little Tokyo, and Chinatown. The route is easy to access via Metro’s Blue, Red, Purple, Expo, and Gold Lines – plus numerous bus lines, and Metrolink and Amtrak at Union Station. Details at CicLAvia website. Join a feeder ride – including one from Leimert Park hosted by People for Mobility Justice and Ride On!.

