This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A.! Also affordable housing, Gold Line first/last mile, Metro joint development (in Boyle Heights and Venice), climate resilience, and more!



Monday 11/26 – Tonight L.A. City Councilmember Curren Price will hold an information session on how and where to access affordable housing in Los Angeles City. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Dr. Maya Angelou Community School at 300 E. 53rd Street in South Los Angeles. For more information, call Councilmember Price’s Constituent Service Center at (323) 846-2651.

– Monday 11/26, 6-8 p.m. Glendora Station Workshop at Glendora Library, 140 Glendora Avenue

– Tuesday 11/27, 6-8 p.m. Pomona Station Workshop at Palomares Park at 499 E. Arrow Highway

– Tuesday 12/10, 7-9 p.m. San Dimas Station Workshop at San Dimas Community Center at 201 E. Bonita Avenue

Sunday 12/2 – CicLAvia will host their free, fun, family-friendly open streets festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event takes places on six miles of car-free streets through Downtown L.A., Boyle Heights, Little Tokyo, and Chinatown. The route is easy to access via Metro’s Blue, Red, Purple, Expo, and Gold Lines – plus numerous bus lines, and Metrolink and Amtrak at Union Station. Details at CicLAvia website. Join a feeder ride – including one from Leimert Park hosted by People for Mobility Justice and Ride On!.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.