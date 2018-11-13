This Week In Livable Streets

World Day of Remembrance for traffic violence victims, L.A. CoMotion, Metro committees, L.A. River bike path, Reseda Boulevard, Temple Street, Coloring Book Plaza, and much more this week!



Tuesday and Thursday 11/13 and 11/15 – Tonight Metro continues hosting community meetings on the L.A. River Bike Path ~8-mile gap closure project to extend the bikeway from Maywood through Vernon and downtown L.A. and into Elysian Valley. Tonight’s meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. at Boyle Heights Technology YouthSource Center at 1600 E 4th Street. The third and final meeting will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Maywood Elementary School at 5200 Cudahy Avenue in Maywood. More information at Metro’s The Source.

– Various Metro board committees will meet to discuss items in advance of the December 6 full board meeting. For meeting agendas and materials, see Metro board webpage. Of particular note this week is the Wednesday 11 a.m. Roads Committee meeting, where advocates have raised concern over a Metro staff recommendation for funding numerous highly car-centric projects with monies remaining from the rejected North 710 Freeway project. Thursday 11/15 – L.A. City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield will host an open house regarding the Reseda Boulevard Street Improvement Project. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Blumenfield’s District Office at 19040 Vanowen Street in Reseda. Details at Blumenfield website, Facebook event, or CiclaValley.

– L.A. City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield will host an open house regarding the Reseda Boulevard Street Improvement Project. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Blumenfield’s District Office at 19040 Vanowen Street in Reseda. Details at Blumenfield website, Facebook event, or CiclaValley. Thursday 11/15 (and subsequent weeks) – Metro is hosting a round of public input meetings for the Foothill Gold Line phase 2B First/Last Mile Plan. Draft recommendations will be unveiled for community feedback:

– Thursday 11/15, 6-8 p.m. Claremont Station workshop at Hughes Center, Padua Room at 1700 Danbury Road

– Monday 11/26, 6-8 p.m. Glendora Station Workshop at Glendora Library, 140 Glendora Avenue

– Tuesday 11/27, 6-8 p.m. Pomona Station Workshop at Palomares Park at 499 E. Arrow Highway

– Tuesday 12/10, 7-9 p.m. San Dimas Station Workshop at San Dimas Community Center at 201 E. Bonita Avenue

through – LA CoMotion 2018 is an Expo and Festival on New Mobility. The conference takes place on Thursday and Friday, with public festival – demonstrations, test-drives, and more – on Saturday. Details and registration at LA CoMotion website. Saturday 11/17 – The Pico Great Street Collaborative and KaBoom! will host a launch party for a newly completed public space called the Coloring Book Plaza. Located at the intersection of Pico and Hauser Boulevards, the plaza welcomes kids and families to color with sidewalk chalk. The celebration will be from 10 a.m. to noon, and will feature art, refreshments, and family fun. See in-process plaza photo at earlier SBLA coverage. Details at event flier or Facebook event.

– The Pico Great Street Collaborative and KaBoom! will host a launch party for a newly completed public space called the Coloring Book Plaza. Located at the intersection of Pico and Hauser Boulevards, the plaza welcomes kids and families to color with sidewalk chalk. The celebration will be from 10 a.m. to noon, and will feature art, refreshments, and family fun. See in-process plaza photo at earlier SBLA coverage. Details at event flier or Facebook event. Saturday 11/17 – Parents from area schools are hosting an open house on Traffic Safety on Temple Street. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Echo Park Rec Center gym at 1632 Bellevue Avenue. For information, contact Andy Linares at (213)604-2011 or alinares[at]ccsa.org.

Sunday 11/18 – Southern California Families for Safe Streets will host a commemoration of International World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. The event will take place from 3-5 p.m. at LA State Historic Park at 1245 N. Spring Street in Chinatown. RSVP and details at L.A. Walks website.

