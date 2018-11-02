Today’s Headlines
- Ghost Bike To Be Dedicated Tonight For Cyclist Killed In Van Nuys Hit-and-Run (Biking in L.A.)
- Supervisor Hahn Demands Metro Replace Fire-Prone Aging Diesel Buses (Curbed)
- Driver Charged With Manslaughter In Deadly 2017 Boyle Heights Crash (KTLA, LAT)
- South Bay Cities Look At Aviation Blvd Complete Street Upgrades (Daily Breeze)
- L.A. Approves $2B LAX Consolidated Rental Car (Business Journal)
- Mixed-Use Housing Planned Along Crenshaw Line At 63rd Street (Urbanize)
- 436-Unit Apartment Complex Planned At Monrovia Gold Line Station (Urbanize)
- Lame Duck Indiana Congressman Enters Beverly Hills Subway Fray (Beverly Press)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA