Today’s Headlines
- Tunneling Gets Underway On Purple Line Extension Segment 1 (The Source, Curbed)
- City Employee Fined $16K Over Parking Abuse At Pershing Square (LAT)
- Construction Underway On 5-Story Crenshaw Line TOD Apartments (Urbanize)
- Pico Union Affordable-Homeless Housing Under Construction (Urbanize)
- How Can L.A. Deal With Bike Lane Blockers? (Biking in L.A.)
- CA Forces L.A. To Eliminate Councilmember Veto Over Homeless Housing (LAT)
- San Diego To Crack Down On Segways After Sidewalk Lawsuit (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA