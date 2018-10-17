Today’s Headlines

Tunneling Gets Underway On Purple Line Extension Segment 1 (The Source, Curbed)

City Employee Fined $16K Over Parking Abuse At Pershing Square (LAT)

Construction Underway On 5-Story Crenshaw Line TOD Apartments (Urbanize)

Pico Union Affordable-Homeless Housing Under Construction (Urbanize)

How Can L.A. Deal With Bike Lane Blockers? (Biking in L.A.)

CA Forces L.A. To Eliminate Councilmember Veto Over Homeless Housing (LAT)

San Diego To Crack Down On Segways After Sidewalk Lawsuit (LAT)

