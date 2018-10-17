Today’s Headlines

  • Tunneling Gets Underway On Purple Line Extension Segment 1 (The Source, Curbed)
  • City Employee Fined $16K Over Parking Abuse At Pershing Square (LAT)
  • Construction Underway On 5-Story Crenshaw Line TOD Apartments (Urbanize)
  • Pico Union Affordable-Homeless Housing Under Construction (Urbanize)
  • How Can L.A. Deal With Bike Lane Blockers? (Biking in L.A.)
  • CA Forces L.A. To Eliminate Councilmember Veto Over Homeless Housing (LAT)
  • San Diego To Crack Down On Segways After Sidewalk Lawsuit (LAT)

