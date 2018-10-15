This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board committees, bike law, Hollywood history ride, Metrolink discounts, MyFigueroa and more!
- Monday 10/15 – Today Metrolink will conduct a public meeting regarding a planned 25 percent fare discount on the San Bernardino Line. The meeting will take place at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at 11200 Base Line Road in Rancho Cucamonga. An English language presentation begins at 6 p.m. with a Spanish language presentation starting at 6:30 p.m. The presentations will be live-streamed on Facebook starting at 6 p.m. at Metrolink Facebook page.
- Tuesday 10/16 – Investing in Place will host For Good Measure: Making All Trips Visible – an afternoon symposium and happy hour taking place at the California Endowment at 1000 N. Alameda Street in downtown L.A. Check in starts at 2:45 p.m. for the 3 p.m. program. Details and RSVP via SplashThat website.
- Wednesday-Thursday 10/17-18 – The Metro board will convene committee meetings in advance of next week’s full board meeting. For details, see agendas and staff reports at Metro website.
- Thursday 10/18 – The West Hollywood Bicycle Coalition will host a free panel discussion about bicycle law. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a 6:30 p.m. discussion at the Plummer Park Community Center, Room 6, at 7377 Santa Monica Blvd in West Hollywood. Details at Facebook event. RSVP and submit questions to info[at]wehobike.org.
- Saturday 10/20 – C.I.C.L.E. and the Silver Lake Improvement Association will host a fun bike tour of classic Hollywood locations, concluding with Laurel & Hardy’s famous Music Box Steps in Silver Lake. Meet at 10 a.m. at Rudolph Valentino Park at DeLongpre Park at 1350 N. Cherokee Avenue in Hollywood. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 10/20 – BikeSafeUSC, Metro, the Los Angeles City Planning Department, LADOT, and other community members will host a free group bike ride along the MyFigueroa complete streets project. Meet at 1 p.m. at the McCarthy Way Metro Bike Share station at 3499 S. Figueroa Street along the east side of USC. Details at Eventbrite.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.