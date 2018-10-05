Today’s Headlines

  • How To Navigate L.A.’s Many Transportation Modes (L.A. Magazine)
  • Proposed Harbor Gateway Affordable Housing To Include Shared Street (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Going To Court For Right To Seize And Destroy Homeless People’s Property (LAist)
  • 58-Story Tower Planned Across From L.A. Live (Urbanize)
  • Homeboy Looks To Expand Services At Chinatown Headquarters (Urbanize)
  • Caltrans Overstayed Its Welcome, 5 Freeway Widening To Be Complete By 2020 (Burbank Leader)
  • Santa Monica’s Coast Open Streets Is This Sunday

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA