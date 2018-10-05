Today’s Headlines

How To Navigate L.A.’s Many Transportation Modes (L.A. Magazine)

Proposed Harbor Gateway Affordable Housing To Include Shared Street (Urbanize)

L.A. Going To Court For Right To Seize And Destroy Homeless People’s Property (LAist)

58-Story Tower Planned Across From L.A. Live (Urbanize)

Homeboy Looks To Expand Services At Chinatown Headquarters (Urbanize)

Caltrans Overstayed Its Welcome, 5 Freeway Widening To Be Complete By 2020 (Burbank Leader)

Santa Monica’s Coast Open Streets Is This Sunday

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA