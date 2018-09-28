Today’s Headlines

Curbed‘s Guide To This Sunday’s CicLAvia

Cm O’Farrell Breaks Ground On Hollwyood Ped/Transit Improvements (CD13 Facebook)

Carnage: Driver Arrested In Presumed-DUI Fatal Woodland Hills Wrong-Way Crash (Daily News)

SGV Tribune Looks At Metro’s Line Naming Plans

Metro Approves Next Step For Crenshaw North Rail Studies (Curbed)

…West Hollywood Pushing For Crenshaw North Acceleration (WeHoVille)

El Pueblo Shelter Is A Nice Start, But Only A Start (Downtown News)

Why Aren’t Kids Allowed To Ride E-Scooters? (Curbed)

Contract Approved To Build $220M OC Streetcar (LAT)

