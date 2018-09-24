This Week In Livable Streets

Eight miles of CicLAvia from DTLA to Hollywood this Sunday! Plus Bike!Bike!, Metro board, Crenshaw/LAX line, Union Station, City Lites, and much more!



Tuesday 9/25 – Metro’s Crenshaw/LAX Line will host a quarterly meeting of the project’s Community Leadership Council from 6–8 p.m. at the Inglewood Public Library at 101 W. Manchester Boulevard. Details at Facebook event.

Wednesday 9/26 – Metro will host a meeting on its Crenshaw/LAX and Green Line Operating Plan from 6–8 p.m. at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall (Community Room) at 3650 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in South Los Angeles.

Wednesday 9/26 – Metro will host a Link Union Station Open House from 3-7 p.m. at Union Station. Details at Metro LinkUS webpage or Facebook event.

Wednesday 9/26 , Thursday 9/27 and Saturday 9/29 – Metro continues a series of community meetings on the North San Fernando Valley Bus Rapid Transit project. Metro anticipates that the project may ultimately span 18 to 20 miles and will travel east-west across the northern San Fernando Valley, potentially connecting to the East San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor Project, the Chatsworth Metrolink Station, the North Hollywood Metro Orange/Red Line Station, and/or the Sylmar/San Fernando Metrolink Station. Meetings will take place on 9/26 from 6-8 p.m. at Our Community Charter School at 10045 Jumilla Avenue in Chatsworth, on 9/27 from 6-8 p.m. at the San Fernando Aquatic Center Banquet Hall at 300 Park Avenue, and 9/29 from 10 a.m. – noon at East Valley High School Auditorium at 5525 Vineland Avenue in North Hollywood. Details at Metro's The Source.

Thursday 9/27 – The Metro Board will convene its regular monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. at Metro headquarters at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown L.A. Agenda and staff reports at Metro meeting website.

Thursday 9/27 through Sunday 9/30 – Cycling advocates will converge on Los Angeles for Bike!Bike! an annual gathering held in a different city each year. Most of the activities, including a Thursday night kick-off, will take place at Los Angeles State Historic Park, next to the Chinatown Gold Line Station. For details and to sign-up, go to the Bike!Bike! website.

Saturday 9/29 – City Lites Network and partners will host their Annual Inner City Mini-Marathon & Health Festival, including the Inner City Bicycle Tour & Longboarding Tour and 5k-Walk/Roll. Various festivities take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jesse Owens Park at corner of Century Boulevard and Western Avenue in South Los Angeles. Details at Facebook post.

Sunday 9/30 – CicLAvia and the L.A. Phil will host Celebrate L.A. – a free family-friendly 8-mile open streets event connecting downtown L.A. with Hollywood. Details at CicLAvia website or Facebook event.

