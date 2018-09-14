Today’s Headlines
- New Metro Videos Target Rude Dude Behavior (The Source)
- Bird Is Creating E-Scooter No-Go Zones (LAT)
- Affordable Housing With Community Center Rising At Vermont & 88th (Urbanize)
- Planning Commission Approves Crossroads Hollywood Mixed-Use Towers (LAT)
- Planning Commission Approves Hollywood Mixed-Use Across From Paladium (Curbed)
- Confusing MyFig Parking Signs Are A Trap (Reddit)
- Tesla Has Production Issues, Buyers In Limbo Waiting (LAT)
- Pride Of the San Gabriel Valley Ciclovía This Sunday (The Source)
