Today’s Headlines

New Metro Videos Target Rude Dude Behavior (The Source)

Bird Is Creating E-Scooter No-Go Zones (LAT)

Affordable Housing With Community Center Rising At Vermont & 88th (Urbanize)

Planning Commission Approves Crossroads Hollywood Mixed-Use Towers (LAT)

Planning Commission Approves Hollywood Mixed-Use Across From Paladium (Curbed)

Confusing MyFig Parking Signs Are A Trap (Reddit)

Tesla Has Production Issues, Buyers In Limbo Waiting (LAT)

Pride Of the San Gabriel Valley CiclovĂ­a This Sunday (The Source)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA