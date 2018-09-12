Today’s Headlines

  • Concepts For Metro’s North Valley BRT (Urbanize, The Source)
  • Carnage: Silver Lake Motor Scooter Hit-and-Run Victim Dies From Crash Injuries (Eastsider)
  • L.A. County Approves Temporary Rent Increase Caps (Curbed, LAT)
  • More Progress On the Sixth Street Bridge (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Partners To Accelerate Transportation Electrification (Electrek)
  • Biking in L.A. Bemoans Expo Line Station Bike Thefts
  • How the U.S. (and L.A.) Gave Up On Transit (CityLab)
  • How Far Can California Lead On Climate Change? (LAT)

