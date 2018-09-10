This Week In Livable Streets
San Gabriel Valley open streets, autonomous vehicles, Crenshaw transit, Claremont and Pomona Gold Line Station walks, and more!
- Monday 9/10 – Tonight Bike SGV will kick off its Gold Line Community Walks series to solicit input on existing conditions within the walk-shed of future Gold Line stations. Public feedback will help inform the development of a First/Last Mile Plan including pathways and physical improvements to help people walk, bike, skate, scoot, and otherwise access stations. Meet tonight at 5 p.m. at Claremont City Hall at 207 Harvard Avenue N. Details at BikeSGV website.
- Wednesday 9/12 – Transpo Group, in partnership with numerous community groups, will host a one-day Autonomous Vehicle Policy Conference from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. at the Center at Cathedral Plaza at 555 Temple Street in downtown Los Angeles. For details see Transpo Group conference website.
- Thursday 9/13 – The L.A. City Planning Commission will consider approving plans for the redevelopment of Crossroads Hollywood. The project includes 950 new housing units, 105 of them affordable. Though the redevelopment is supported by Abundant Housing L.A. and others, there are plenty of Hollywood anti-development folks that will likely show up in opposition. The commission meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. in room 340 at City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main St.) in downtown Los Angeles. For background, see article at Urbanize. For details see meeting agenda.
- Thursday 9/13 Bike SGV will continue its Gold Line Community Walks series to solicit input on existing conditions within the walk-shed of future Gold Line stations to inform the development of a First/Last Mile Plan. Meet at 5 p.m. at Pomona Metrolink Dispatch & Operations Center at 2704 N. Garey Avenue. Details at BikeSGV website.
- Friday 9/14 – BikeSafe USC and My Figueroa will host a bicycle ride on the new My Figueroa protected bicycle lanes. The ride gathers at 1pm at USC’s Pardee Plaza just north of the Expo Park/USC Metro Station. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 9/15 – BikeSGV and the Metro Bicycle Education Safety Training (BEST) Program will host Sriracha Slow Roll, a Duarte and Irwindale bike tour, including the world-famous Huy Fong Foods factory. Riders will convene at the Metro Gold Line Duarte Station at 8:30 a.m. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 9/15 – Metro will open the new Crenshaw/LAX light rail line next year. This will mean some changes to existing bus service. Metro will host a community workshop to get input on proposed bus service changes around the eight new Crenshaw/LAX stations. The workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza Community Room (near Sears and LAPD substation) at 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Details at Metro’s The Source.
- Saturday 9/15 – Culver City and the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) Go Human Campaign will host Experience Elenda. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the public is invited to test out temporary street improvements along Elenda Street between Washington Blvd. and Culver Blvd. that are planned in the La Ballona Safe Routes to School Project. Experience Elenda will feature free family-friendly entertainment including a kids’ bike rodeo and helmet giveaway, a caricature artist, guided bike rides, refreshments, e-bike rentals, music, games, and more. For more information, visit Go Human website or Facebook event or contact Natalie Cushman at cushman[at]scag.ca.gov or (213) 236-1990.
- Sunday 9/16 – The cities of Baldwin Park and Irwindale will host the Pride of the Valley open streets festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free, family-friendly festival welcomes bicycling, walking, running, skating, and more along miles of car-free streets. The route is easily accessed via the Metro Gold Line or Baldwin Park Metrolink Station. Join a feeder ride from Pasadena. Details at Pride of the Valley website, Facebook event, or BikeSGV.
- Next Monday 9/17 – The California High-Speed Rail Authority will host the last in a series of three meetings on high-speed rail between Burbank and downtown L.A.’s Union Station. Monday’s meeting will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple at 815 E First Street in Little Tokyo. The meeting will also be offered as a webcast, with a virtual open house starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a live webcast presentation at 6 p.m. To participate in the live webcast, go to CHSRA ustream website. Project information at CAHSR website.
