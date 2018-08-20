This Week In Livable Streets
Long Beach’s walkable Beach Streets Twilight, East Side Riders feed the hungry, Burbank Midnight Ramble, L.A. River, Beverly Hills complete streets, and more!
- Wednesday 8/22 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will convene to discuss and decide various issues including a river bike path grant, downtown ride-hail pick-up zones, and more. The meeting will take place starting at 1 p.m. at room 1010 of L.A. City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda.
Wednesday 8/22 – The city of Beverly Hills is doing a complete streets plan to improve walking, bicycling, transit, and driving. The public is invited to give input at a community workshop taking place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at City Hall Municipal Gallery at 455 N. Rexford Drive. See Beverly Hills complete streets website for details.
- Wednesday 8/22 – The county of L.A. will host its second stakeholder meeting on updating the county L.A. River Master Plan. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Turner Hall at Clara Park at 4835 Clara Street in Cudahy. Details at county L.A. River website or Facebook event.
- Saturday 8/25 – The East Side Riders Bike Club will host its monthly Feeding the Hungry ride. Meet up at the Watts Civic Center at 1513 E. 103rd Street. Details at Facebook events.
- Saturday 8/25 – The city of Long Beach will host Beach Streets Twilight – an open streets event taking place from 5-10 p.m. in downtown Long Beach. The free open streets festival is billed as a “more walkable” one-mile route “jam packed with fun” including bands, family activities, and light displays. Details at LB Beach Streets website and Facebook event.
- Saturday 8/25 – Walk Bike Burbank will host its Midnight Ramble late night bicycle ride. The free bike ride will depart at 10 p.m. from Pure Cycles at 713 N. Victory Boulevard. Details at Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.