Opinion: Drivers Are Killing People, So Why Is LAPD Targeting Pedestrians? (LAT)

Bike Lawyer Suspicious Of Bird-Sponsored E-Scooter Bill (Pocrass)

LeBron James Talks Bicycles (WSJ)

…Biking In L.A. Breaks Down the Interview

Honor Jonathan Gold By Legalizing Street Vending (Curbed)

City’s Bus Bench/Shelter Providers Ask For Feedback on Broken Benches/Shelters (Twitter)

Man Struck by Metro Train After 11 Minutes Unconscious on Track Sues (LAT)

Letter: Fencing Leimert Park a Sign of Government Failure (LAT)

