Today’s Headlines

  • Opinion: Drivers Are Killing People, So Why Is LAPD Targeting Pedestrians? (LAT)
  • Bike Lawyer Suspicious Of Bird-Sponsored E-Scooter Bill (Pocrass)
  • LeBron James Talks Bicycles (WSJ)
    Biking In L.A. Breaks Down the Interview
  • Honor Jonathan Gold By Legalizing Street Vending (Curbed)
  • City’s Bus Bench/Shelter Providers Ask For Feedback on Broken Benches/Shelters (Twitter)
  • Man Struck by Metro Train After 11 Minutes Unconscious on Track Sues (LAT)
  • Letter: Fencing Leimert Park a Sign of Government Failure (LAT)

