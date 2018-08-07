Today’s Headlines
- Opinion: Drivers Are Killing People, So Why Is LAPD Targeting Pedestrians? (LAT)
- Bike Lawyer Suspicious Of Bird-Sponsored E-Scooter Bill (Pocrass)
- LeBron James Talks Bicycles (WSJ)
…Biking In L.A. Breaks Down the Interview
- Honor Jonathan Gold By Legalizing Street Vending (Curbed)
- City’s Bus Bench/Shelter Providers Ask For Feedback on Broken Benches/Shelters (Twitter)
- Man Struck by Metro Train After 11 Minutes Unconscious on Track Sues (LAT)
- Letter: Fencing Leimert Park a Sign of Government Failure (LAT)
