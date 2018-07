Today’s Headlines

When Will the Crenshaw Line Reach West Hollywood? (LAT)

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Is New Metro Board Chair (SGV Tribune)

Architects Design Appealing Homeless Shelters (LAT)

Instead Of DTLA Streetcar, How About Better Buses? (Curbed)

Social Media Helps Fuel Deadly Street Racing (LAT)

Northeast L.A. Livability Round-Up (Walk Eagle Rock)

Is Climate Change To Blame For Blazing Hot Weather? (KPCC)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA