Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Magazine On the Battle For Safer Streets
- More On Orange Line Improvements (Urbanize, The Source, Daily News, Curbed)
- ABC7 Gets Most Of the Metro Gold Line 210 Freeway Barriers Story Right
- Curbed On the Estimated $291M DTLA Streetcar
- Metro’s First New El Dorado Bus with Triple-Bike Racks, USB Chargers (The Source)
- City Removes Sunland Traffic Safety Banners (Daily News)
- Don’t Let Your E-Scooter Ride End In the E.R. (Cedars-Sinai)
…SMPD Crack Down On Scooter Riders (SM Outlook)
…E-Scooter Craze Could Be Data Privacy Nightmare (Fast Company)
- Lawsuit Demands L.A. Eliminate Councilmember ‘Pocket Veto’ On Homeless Housing (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA