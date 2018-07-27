Today’s Headlines

By Joe Linton |
L.A. Express Park Variable-Priced Parking Has Arrived in Westwood (Daily Bruin) UCLA Named Bike-Friendly Campus, 13 Bikey UCLA Features (UCLA Newsroom) East Yard Communities For E.J. Are Cleaning Up City Of Commerce (Grist) Controller: L.A. Failing To Collect Development Fees (Curbed) Metro Orange Line BRT Turns Ten (The Source) L.A. Unveils New “Smart Pole” Wifi-Enabled […]

By Damien Newton |
No High Speed Rail Vote This Year (Daily News) Metro Board Meeting Review: Regional Connector Moves Forward, Zev Wants Safer Blue Line (The Source) Antonovich Wants Focus on Connecting Airports (Curbed) Some Bars Timing “Last Call” with Last Train with New Late Night Service (Daily News) Eastside Sun Looks at the Ovarian Psycos Lots of […]

By Joe Linton |
 Metro’s Permanent Sales Tax Proposal Is Fair (LAT Editorial) …Metro Should Just Build My Crenshaw Rail Line Sooner (LAT Editorial) …Metro Should Not Forget Cal State Northridge (Daily News Editorial) Silver Line All-Door Boarding Begins Sunday June 26 (The Source) Urbanize Previews Major Changes Planned For Union Station Pacoima Demonstrates Healthy Corridors (UrbanLand) Hot Weather […]

By Joe Linton |
Steve Lopez Is Critical Of Rowena Safety Improvements (LAT) …Curbed Re-Tells SBLA Coverage, Focuses On 11-Year-Old Hero Matty Grossman Transit-Oriented Development Rising Adjacent To Aviation Green Line Station (Urbanize) Vision Zero Will Save Lives And Save Money (LADOT Bike Blog) Carnage: Studio City Crash Kills One, Injures Five (Daily News) Metro Proposes Silver Line Service […]

By Damien Newton |
More on Assembly Bill That Would Ease Parking Maximums (Curbed, Planning and Development Report) Fight Over Hollywood Plan a Fight Over Density (LAT, Curbed) Enviros. Opposed to High Speed Rail (OC Register) Grand Opening for McArthur Park TOD a Success (The Source) ZipCar Brings More Cars to DTLA (Brigham Yen) Skid Row Cleanup Starts Today […]

By Joe Linton |
Measure M Proponents Plan For Final Push (SGV Tribune) Planning While Black Speech By LACBC’s Tamika Butler (Curbed) Transit-Oriented Development Complements the Metro Gold Line (The Source) Carnage: “Speed May Have Been A Factor” Car v. Tree Crash Kills Person In Upland (Daily Bulletin, LAT) Bike-Share Coming To Pasadena In 2017 (Pasadena Now) EnvironMetro Calls […]