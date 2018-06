Today’s Headlines

Metro Staff Recommends Light Rail For Van Nuys Line (The Source)

San Dimas Prepares For Gold Line Extension (SGV Tribune)

Metro Planning Transportation Boarding School In South L.A. (LAT)

L.A. City Council Votes To Create Bike Registration (Biking in L.A.)

Bike Theft Is On the Rise In Venice (Yo Venice)

Three OC Cities Plan To Build Homeless Shelters (LAT)

L.A. Walks Calls For Scooters To Use Parking Spaces (LAT)

Off-Duty Palmdale Sheriff, Apparently DUI, Crashes Into Five Parked Cars (KABC)

Director’s Tesla Car Caught Flames In Traffic (SGV Tribune, LAT)

