This Week In Livable Streets
San Dimas Wash trail opening, Metro committees, Sustainable Communities Stratagies workshop, and CicLAvia!
- Tuesday 6/19 – The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will host a workshop for input on guidelines for regional Sustainable Communities Strategies (SCS). The workshop will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Southern California Association of Governments, 900 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 1700, in downtown L.A. Details at Streetsblog California coverage.
- Wednesday and Thursday 6/20-21 – The Metro board will convene its committee meetings to hash out items in advance of next week’s board meeting. Agendas and staff reports at Metro website.
- Saturday 6/23 – The city of Glendora will cut the ribbon on the San Gabriel Valley’s newest greenway trail – running along the San Dimas Wash. The opening celebrations will take place from 9-11 a.m. at 1100 N. Valley Center Avenue. Details at Bike SGV Twitter.
- Sunday 6/24 – L.A.’s popular CicLAvia open streets festival returns to the San Fernando Valley. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. the free family-friendly event will extend four miles along Van Nuys Boulevard from Panorama City to Pacoima. Maps and other details at CicLAvia website. Invite friends via Facebook event.
