This Week in Livable Streets

San Dimas Wash trail opening, Metro committees, Sustainable Communities Stratagies workshop, and CicLAvia!

  • Tuesday 6/19 – The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will host a workshop for input on guidelines for regional Sustainable Communities Strategies (SCS). The workshop will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Southern California Association of Governments, 900 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 1700, in downtown L.A. Details at Streetsblog California coverage.
  • Wednesday and Thursday 6/20-21 – The Metro board will convene its committee meetings to hash out items in advance of next week’s board meeting. Agendas and staff reports at Metro website.
  • Saturday 6/23 – The city of Glendora will cut the ribbon on the San Gabriel Valley’s newest greenway trail – running along the San Dimas Wash. The opening celebrations will take place from 9-11 a.m. at 1100 N. Valley Center Avenue. Details at Bike SGV Twitter.
CicLAvia will open Van Nuys Blvd this Sunday June 24
  • Sunday 6/24 – L.A.’s popular CicLAvia open streets festival returns to the San Fernando Valley. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. the free family-friendly event will extend four miles along Van Nuys Boulevard from Panorama City to Pacoima. Maps and other details at CicLAvia website. Invite friends via Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.

