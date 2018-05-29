This Week In Livable Streets
Meetings tonight on bike law, CicLAvia and Soto Street. Bike rides: Pedal.Pulse.Pride., River Ride, and more!
- Tuesday 5/29 – Tonight L.A. City Councilmember José Huizar and the city Bureau of Engineering will host a community input meeting for the planned Soto Street widening complete streets project. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at LAUSD Local District East at 2151 N. Soto Street in Lincoln Heights. Details at event flier posted on Twitter.
- Tuesday 5/29 – Tonight CicLAvia will host a community meeting in advance of the Sunday 6/24 Valley CicLAvia. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Pacoima City Hall at 13520 Van Nuys Boulevard. Details at Facebook event.
- Tuesday 5/29 – Tonight Santa Monica Spoke will host Bicycle Lawyer Jim Pocrass of Pocrass & De Los Reyes LLP, and representatives of the SM Police Department speaking on “Bicyclists’ Rights & Responsibilities – Know the Law.” The free forum will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Performance Bicycle at 1314 Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica. Details, RSVP, or submit questions via Santa Monica Spoke or Facebook event.
- Thursday 5/31 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host a meeting for the many local people and organizations affected by traffic crashes in South L.A. to discuss the community’s vision for safer streets and how to work together to reach these goals. The meeting will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. at T.R.U.S.T. South L.A. at 4331 S. Main Street. For details email jesi[at]la-bike.org or call (213)629-2142 x118.
- Thursday 5/31 – Women’s Transportation Seminar (WTS) Los Angeles will host a seminar on Connected & Autonomous Vehicles: Harnessing the Technology from 7:30-10 a.m. at the Millennium Biltmore at 506 S. Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles. Details and purchase tickets at Eventbrite.
- Saturday 6/2 – Multicultural Communities for Mobility will host the Los Angeles “Pedal.Pulse.Pride.” – part of a multi-city ride that will celebrate Pride Month and commemorate those lost at Pulse Orlando on June 12, 2016 and local loved ones. The free bike ride will start at 10 a.m. at Catch One at 4067 W. Pico Boulevard in Mid-City. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 6/2 – Relámpago Wheelery hosts its monthly Bicicparranda, a night of live music and karaoke. The festivities start at 8 p.m. at Relámpago at 140 Bimini Place in Koreatown. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 6/3 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host its 18th annual River Ride extravaganza, with multiple distance rides for all ages. Volunteers needed. Details at LACBC website.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.