Today’s Headlines

  • LAFC And Metro Team Up For Fun Union Station Soccer Vid (The Source)
  • Bicyclist Shot And Killed In South L.A. (ABC7)
  • Paid Parking Coming To Four Green Line Stations (The Source)
  • Truck Crashes Into Van Nuys Paint Store, Trapping Man (Daily News)
  • Venice Blvd Road Diet Safety Deniers Refuted (Biking in L.A.)
  • Gondolas Are Fun, Not Workhorses (Lisa Schweitzer)
  • TOD Apartments Coming To Monrovia Gold Line Station (Urbanize)
  • Mixed Use Complex Planned Near Expo Bergamot Station (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Approves $9.9B Budget (KPCC)

