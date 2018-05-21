This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board, T-Committee, Koreatown homeless shelter, Inglewood first/last mile, dumplings, and more.
- Monday 5/21 – Tonight, the Los Feliz Improvement Association is hosting a free panel discussion on Density + Traffic in Los Angeles. The panel includes Mark Vallianatos, Jill Stewart, and Jay Beeber. Refreshments will start at 6 p.m., and the program starts at 7 p.m. at the Autry Museum of the American West, located in Griffith Park. Event details at LFIA website.
- Tuesday 5/22 – The Ask Ride is where cyclists will get together and ask LAPD Chief Beck and his people why have they not been enforcing the 3 Feet Law that should be keeping bicyclists safe. The ride takes place tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. at LAPD headquarters at 100 W. First Street in downtown L.A. Details at Facebook event.
- Tuesday 5/22 – The L.A. City Council Homelessness and Poverty Committee will meet to discuss and decide several issues, including contested plans for a Koreatown homeless shelter at a city lot located at 682 South Vermont Avenue, near the Wilshire/Vermont Metro Red/Blue Line station. The meeting will take place at 8:30 a.m. at the 3rd Floor Council Chambers at City Hall, 200 S. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 5/23 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and decide several issue: dockless bike-share, Arts District rail, parking revenue return, smart boots, and more. The meeting will take place at 1 p.m. at room 1010 at City Hall, 200 S. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown. Details at meeting agenda and addendum special meeting agenda.
- Thursday 5/24 – The Metro board of directors holds its regular monthly meeting. Decisions scheduled include narrowing down routes for the West Santa Ana Branch, Metro Bike Share, L.A. River bike path gap closure, homeless outreach, and more. Meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the 3rd floor Metro board room at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown L.A. Agenda and staff reports at Metro meeting website.
- Saturday 5/26 – Metro is hosting three First/Last Mile Workshops for Inglewood connections to the Crenshaw/LAX light rail line. The second will take place this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at Councilmember Padilla’s Annual Public Safety Day at Fire Station 172 at 810 Centinela Avenue. Event details at Metro’s The Source.
- Saturday 5/26 – Bicycle Culture Institute hosts a SGV/Highland Park Dumpling Tour starting at 11 a.m. at 5803 N. Figueroa Street in Highland Park. Details at Facebook event. Purchase tickets at BCI website.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.