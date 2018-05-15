Hit-and-Run Driver that Killed Frederick “Woon” Frazier Turns Herself in; Details Still Emerging

Last week, reports emerged on social media that suspects in the hit-and-run that killed 22-year-old Frederick “Woon” Frazier on April 10 had been identified. Multiple calls to the LAPD to confirm that those named were actually suspects were not returned.

But the saga continued to unfold on social media. South Central is a much smaller place than it might seem. And the pain that Frazier’s death has caused his community was intense. Neighbors and friends grieved not only for his loss, but for the pain visited upon his mother – Frazier was her only son and he meant everything to her.

So when Frazier’s mother posted last week that at least one young woman had been identified, word spread like wildfire. Friends and family shared images and videos of her and her sister posing for the camera – including an image of one of the girls posing with the then-new Porsche SUV they believed had been used to kill Frazier. They engaged the young women’s extended family, imploring them to turn the girls in; others who knew the women shared tips with Frazier’s friends and family and expressed dismay at learning of their involvement. A few lamented that the driver, if arrested, would be leaving a young child behind.

Then, on May 11, the South Traffic Division booked 23-year-old Mariah Banks on felony charges.

According to a social media post made by a friend of Frazier and Frazier’s mother, Beverly Owens (based on information they had received from the detective), Banks had turned herself in.

Banks had wanted to stop, the post continues, but was persuaded against it by the passengers in the car. Panicked and apparently followed by another vehicle after the crash, they got into a second crash before switching drivers and moving the vehicle to a location where they could hide out. After dark, they drove the vehicle to another location to get it painted and fixed. Authorities have since seen the SUV and identified it, despite it having been repainted. They have also apparently issued warrants for the passengers that were in the vehicle at the time.

According to the arrest report, Banks was released on bail within several hours of turning herself in. Her first court date is set for June 8.

Multiple calls made to the LAPD regarding the details contained in that facebook post and the names of the other suspects have not been returned. This post will be updated as we learn more.