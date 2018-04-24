Today’s Headlines

Driver Intentionally Runs Down Four People In DTLA (ABC7)

LAX Has New Fleet Of Electric BYD Buses (Internat’l Airport Review)

CiclaValley On Past and Future CicLAvias

LA Podcast On the Hit-and-Run Killing of ‘Woon’ Frazier

The Making Of L.A. As An Global City (Urbanize)

“I Love You Metro” Thread (Reddit)

Garcetti Wants To Expand Rent Control (Curbed)

Miami-Dade Mayor Doesn’t Understand Congestion (New Times)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA