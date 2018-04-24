Today’s Headlines

  • Driver Intentionally Runs Down Four People In DTLA (ABC7)
  • LAX Has New Fleet Of Electric BYD Buses (Internat’l Airport Review)
  • CiclaValley On Past and Future CicLAvias
  • LA Podcast On the Hit-and-Run Killing of ‘Woon’ Frazier
  • The Making Of L.A. As An Global City (Urbanize)
  • “I Love You Metro” Thread (Reddit)
  • Garcetti Wants To Expand Rent Control (Curbed)
  • Miami-Dade Mayor Doesn’t Understand Congestion (New Times)

