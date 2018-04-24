Today’s Headlines
- Driver Intentionally Runs Down Four People In DTLA (ABC7)
- LAX Has New Fleet Of Electric BYD Buses (Internat’l Airport Review)
- CiclaValley On Past and Future CicLAvias
- LA Podcast On the Hit-and-Run Killing of ‘Woon’ Frazier
- The Making Of L.A. As An Global City (Urbanize)
- “I Love You Metro” Thread (Reddit)
- Garcetti Wants To Expand Rent Control (Curbed)
- Miami-Dade Mayor Doesn’t Understand Congestion (New Times)
