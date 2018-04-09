Today’s Headlines

  • Judge Upholds Metro Decision Not To Build 710 Tunnels (SGV Tribune)
  • Walking To/From LAX (LAT)
  • MyFigueroa Complete Street Opening Soon (KPCC)
  • $50K Reward Offered In Fatal Pico Union Hit-and-Run (Reddit)
  • Give Input For Rosemead Blvd Configuration Through Whittier Narrows (SGV Tribune)
  • SCAQMD Delays Freight Pollution Vote (LAT)
  • El Mercado Files Suit To Stop Homeless Housing Project (LAT)
  • L.A. Did Not Spend Post-Redevelopment Boomerang Funds On Housing (LAT)
  • Rolling Back Fuel Standards Could Mean Bigger Cars, Worse Emissions (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA