Today’s Headlines

Judge Upholds Metro Decision Not To Build 710 Tunnels (SGV Tribune)

Walking To/From LAX (LAT)

MyFigueroa Complete Street Opening Soon (KPCC)

$50K Reward Offered In Fatal Pico Union Hit-and-Run (Reddit)

Give Input For Rosemead Blvd Configuration Through Whittier Narrows (SGV Tribune)

SCAQMD Delays Freight Pollution Vote (LAT)

El Mercado Files Suit To Stop Homeless Housing Project (LAT)

L.A. Did Not Spend Post-Redevelopment Boomerang Funds On Housing (LAT)

Rolling Back Fuel Standards Could Mean Bigger Cars, Worse Emissions (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA