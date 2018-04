Today’s Headlines

L.A. Leaders Against Gun Violence, OK With Traffic Violence (LAT)

First Look At Westwood Purple Line Stations (Curbed)

So Cal AQMD Has Chance To Regulate Freight Pollution (LAT)

Apartments Replacing Little Tokyo Parking Lot (Urbanize)

Woman Killed By Lincoln Heights Hit-and-Run Driver (Eastsider)

Five Vehicle Crash Injures Three In Granada Hills (Daily News)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA