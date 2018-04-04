Job Announcement: Last Chance to Join the SGV Connect Team

Streetsblog Los Angeles is readying to close the application pool for a co-host (or co-hosts) for SGV Connect. We have a couple of good candidates, but wanted to give everyone a last chance to let us know if you are interested in exploring a monthly paid “gig” interviewing and podcasting on issues in the San Gabriel Valley. The last day we will accept applications is this Friday, April 6.

SGV Connect is a twice-a-month podcast broadcast on Libsyn, Google Play, Itunes, Streetsblog, and other podcast distribution websites. SGV Connect focuses on topics related to transportation, development, and mobility in the San Gabriel Valley. Usually, it features an interview conducted either over the phone or in person with another local advocate, elected official, or decision maker as a large portion of the broadcast.

We’re not necessarily looking for a professional podcaster for this position, but some experience conducting interviews or being interviewed on television/radio/podcast is a plus. Knowledge and passion about the region and the issues we cover is a must.

If you’re interested in joining the team, drop an email to damien@streetsblog.org. We’d love a chance to talk with you about your interest in this opportunity.