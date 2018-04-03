Today’s Headlines

  • Why Metro Surveys Show Bus Riders More Pleased Than Rail Riders (SGV Tribune)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills San Fernando Valley Cyclist (Biking in L.A.)
  • Another Chance For Arts District Train Station (Downtown News)
  • CiclaValley Calls Out Texting Driver With Baby On Board
  • Scooter-Share Appears In West Hollywood (WeHoVille)
  • Transiting L.A. Does the Math On L.A. Ferry Service
  • Pasadena Launches Transit-to-Trails Shuttle This Saturday (SGV Tribune)

