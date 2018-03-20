SGV Connect 17 – Scott Chan on the State of Transportation in Alhambra

SGV Connect Logo Black (2)

This week, SGV Connect talks with Scott Chan, the program director for the Asian Pacific Islander Forward Movement, and a longtime advocate for safe streets in San Gabriel Valley city of Alhambra.

Our conversation starts with discussing the state of bike planning in Alhambra, a city that commissioned but never approved a bike plan back in 2011. However, given the lack of strong planning in the document, Chan believes the city did the right thing. There is no time like the present for the city to change course and create and adopt a new bike plan in the near future.

We also discuss the state of “710 corridor planning.” Now that that $6 billion 710 Freeway tunnel project is not happening, the city has some funding to improve mobility. Additional mutli-modal mobility funding is also available through grants. Some outside-the-box thinking could lead to big changes in a short time.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

