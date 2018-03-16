Today’s Headlines

  • Fed-Ex Driver Crashes Into, Kills Cyclist In DTLA, Flees, Is Caught (Biking in L.A., KTLA)
  • Suspected Drugged Driver Hits Glendale Pedestrian, Flees, Is Caught (Glendale News-Press)
  • Assemblymember Friedman On Her Bill To Retool Speeding Laws (LAT)
  • Overview Of L.A. Sidewalk Repairs (Investing in Place YouTube)
  • Curbed Looks Into Pasadena Considering Leaving Metro Bike Share
  • Metro Releases Study On Arts District Red Line Portal/Turnback Project (The Source)
  • L.A. City Council Provides Gap Funding For Three Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)
  • College Station Chinatown TOD Mixed-Use Project Moving Forward (Urbanize)
  • Overlapping Places In L.A. County Explained (Medium)
  • Skid Row Housing Trust Video Designs Solutions For Homelessness (Curbed)
  • Why L.A. Appointed A Design Czar (CityLab)

