Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County Has Highest Total Ped Deaths In U.S. (Daily News)
…L.A. County also has most people (SBLA per capita Google spreadsheet)
- Curbed Talks With Former LAT Hawthorne As L.A.’s New Design Officer
- Rancor At El Pueblo Over Metro Union Station Plan (Downtown News)
- Downey Installs Bike Lanes On Brookshire Avenue (Downey Patriot)
- Mixed-Income Housing Planned By Leimert Park (Urbanize)
- How L.A. Can Fix Housing (Urbanize)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA