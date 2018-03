Today’s Headlines

Make Part Of Hollywood Boulevard Car-Free Permanently (Curbed)

Seleta Reynolds On Vision Zero (KPCC)

Carnage: Palmdale Head-On Crash Kills One (Daily News)

…Hit-and-Run Drags Man Several Blocks In Arlington Hts (Daily News)

…Hit-and-Run Drags Man Several Blocks In Arlington Hts (Daily News) CA Investigators Cite More Than 150 Disability Placard Abusers (Pasadena Star-News)

West Hollywood Looks For Ways Around Waze (WeHoVille)

Broadway’s Progress Bodes Well For the Future (Downtown News)

New Generation Of Anti-Gentrification Radicals In L.A. (Yahoo)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA