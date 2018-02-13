Today’s Headlines
- SGV Foothills CicLAvia Will Help You Discover Your Town, Close Up (SGV Tribune)
- Beverly Hills School District’s Incessant Lawsuits Are At Angelenos’ Expense (Daily Bruin)
- Metro Considers New Alignments For West Santa Ana Branch Rail (Urbanize)
- Hollywood Hills Representatives Oppose Transit, Bike Plans (Curbed)
- Long Beach Coalition Gathering Signatures For Rent Control (Curbed)
- Downtown High Vacancy Rate? Rest Of L.A. Should Be So Lucky (LAT)
- Misleading Op-Eds Push For Second Bay Bridge For Cars (SBSF)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA