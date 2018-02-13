Today’s Headlines

  • SGV Foothills CicLAvia Will Help You Discover Your Town, Close Up (SGV Tribune)
  • Beverly Hills School District’s Incessant Lawsuits Are At Angelenos’ Expense (Daily Bruin)
  • Metro Considers New Alignments For West Santa Ana Branch Rail (Urbanize)
  • Hollywood Hills Representatives Oppose Transit, Bike Plans (Curbed)
  • Long Beach Coalition Gathering Signatures For Rent Control (Curbed)
  • Downtown High Vacancy Rate? Rest Of L.A. Should Be So Lucky (LAT)
  • Misleading Op-Eds Push For Second Bay Bridge For Cars (SBSF)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA