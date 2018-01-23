Today’s Headlines

  • Carnage: Pedestrian Killed In Mid-City Hit-and-Run Crash (LAT)
    …Pedestrian Killed In Panorama City Hit-and-Run (Daily News)
  • Valley Neighborhoods Endorsing Transit-Oriented Density (Curbed)
  • Five Green Line Stations Closed This Friday Through April (LAT)
  • Fountain Avenue Safety Quick-Fixes Plan Well Received (WeHoVille)
  • Auto-Pilot Tesla Crashes Into Culver City Fire Truck (CBS@CC_firefighters Twitter)
  • CicLAvia Announces Heart of Foothills Route Claremont to San Dimas (Biking in L.A.)
  • Downtown L.A. Starting To Mirror Manhattan Apartment Glut (Bloomberg)
  • HurrySlowly Interviews Alissa Walker: Walking Is the Best Way To Go
  • Amazon HQ Candidate Cities Should Bargain Collectively (The Intercept)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA