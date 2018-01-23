Today’s Headlines

Carnage: Pedestrian Killed In Mid-City Hit-and-Run Crash (LAT)

…Pedestrian Killed In Panorama City Hit-and-Run (Daily News)

Valley Neighborhoods Endorsing Transit-Oriented Density (Curbed)

Five Green Line Stations Closed This Friday Through April (LAT)

Fountain Avenue Safety Quick-Fixes Plan Well Received (WeHoVille)

Auto-Pilot Tesla Crashes Into Culver City Fire Truck (CBS, @CC_firefighters Twitter)

CicLAvia Announces Heart of Foothills Route Claremont to San Dimas (Biking in L.A.)

Downtown L.A. Starting To Mirror Manhattan Apartment Glut (Bloomberg)

HurrySlowly Interviews Alissa Walker: Walking Is the Best Way To Go

Amazon HQ Candidate Cities Should Bargain Collectively (The Intercept)

