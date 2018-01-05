Join Our Team! SGV Connect Is Looking for a New Co-Host

Do you enjoy the SGV Connect Podcast? Are you knowledgeable and passionate about the San Gabriel Valley region and the issues we cover at Streetsblog? If so, consider joining our small broadcast team. Streetsblog is looking for some help for our 2018 broadcast season, and that help could be you.

Streetsblog Los Angeles seeks a co-host to join Damien Newton on SGV Connect. A small stipend is available for each episode.

SGV Connect is a twice-a-month podcast broadcast on Libsyn, Google Play, Itunes, Streetsblog, and other podcast distribution websites. SGV Connect focuses on topics related to transportation, development, and mobility in the San Gabriel Valley. Usually, it features an interview conducted either over the phone or in person with another local advocate, elected official, or decision maker as a large portion of the broadcast.

We’re not looking for a professional podcaster for this position, but some experience conducting interviews or being interviewed on television/radio/podcast is a bonus. Knowledge and passion about the region and the issues we cover is a must.

If you’re interested in joining the team, drop an email to damien@streetsblog.org. We’d love a chance to talk with you about your interest in this opportunity.