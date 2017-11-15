Metro Opens Union Station Bike Hub

Metro boardmember John Fasana speaking at this morning's Union Station Metro Bike Hub opening. All photos: Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
Metro boardmember John Fasana speaking at this morning's Union Station Metro Bike Hub opening. All photos: Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

At Union Station this morning, Metro officials celebrated the opening of the agency’s newest bike hub.

Similar to facilities in El Monte and Hollywood, the Union Station Metro Bike Hub features secure indoor bike parking and a small bike shop offering repairs and gear. In addition, the Union Station hub offers bike rental and will host workshops and bike tours. Bike-share docks are located nearby along Alameda Street at Los Angeles Street.

The hub is located just north (left) of Union Station’s historic front entrance, adjacent to the Mosaic apartments.

The Union Station hub is the biggest of Metro’s three current hubs, with space to park nearly 200 bikes. Parking is available via a paid membership which costs $5 weekly, $12 monthly, or $60 annually. The Union Station hub is staffed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. Registered users can access bike parking 24/7.

To register use the BikeHub website, call (888)659-2291, or visit the hub during staffed hours.

Cutting the Union Station Metro Bike Hub ribbon are: Therese MacMillan, Executive Officer of Metro Countywide Planning, John Fasana, Metro board, Gene Oh, President of BikeHub, Ron Durgin, Managing Partner of The Bike Center, and Ken Pratt, Deputy Executive Officer of Metro Real Estate for Union Station.
Cutting the Union Station Metro Bike Hub ribbon are: Therese MacMillan, Executive Officer of Metro Countywide Planning, John Fasana, Metro board, Gene Oh, President of BikeHub, Ron Durgin, Managing Partner of The Bike Center, and Ken Pratt, Deputy Executive Officer of Metro Real Estate for Union Station.
Stacked bicycle inside the Union Station Metro Bike Hub
Stacked bicycle inside the Union Station Metro Bike Hub
Staffed bike repair shop inside the Union Station hub
Staffed bike repair shop inside the Union Station hub
The Union Station Metro Bike Hub is located just north of the historic front entrance of Union Station
The Union Station Metro Bike Hub is located just north of the historic front entrance of Union Station
Future bike are planned for Culver City Expo Station (2018), Rosa Parks Willowbrook Blue/Green Line Station (2020) and North Hollywood (no date)
Future Metro bike hubs are planned for Culver City Expo Line Station (2018), Rosa Parks Willowbrook Blue/Green Line Station (2020) and North Hollywood (no date)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Metro Celebrates New El Monte Bike Hub, First of Several

By Joe Linton |
Metro celebrated the opening of the agency’s first bike hub this morning in El Monte. The hub is located at the El Monte Transit Center, a very quick 15-minute, 12-mile Metro Silver Line Bus Rapid Transit trip from downtown Los Angeles. The hub combines secure bike parking with a small bike shop staffed weekdays, from […]