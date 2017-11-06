Today’s Headlines

  • SGV Tribune Profiles BikeSGV’s Bicycle Traffic School
  • Manhattan Beach People Still Critical Of Playa Del Rey Project Removal (Easy Reader)
  • County Considers Joint Development At Rosa Parks Metro Station (Urbanize)
  • As Renters Struggle, Landlords and Speculators Cash In (LAT)
  • Recall Bonin Lied About Raising $70-100K, Filing Shows $40K (@laura_nelson Twitter)
  • Dockless Bike-Share Live In Griffith Park (Biking in L.A.)
  • Renderings Of Chinatown Mixed-Use Overlooking State Park (Urbanize)
  • Driver Slams Flaming Car Into East L.A. House (LAT)
  • Glendale-Burbank Studying Brand-Glenoaks Streetcar (Glendale News Press)
  • County Approves New Rules Against Meat-Rendering Plant Stench (LAT)

