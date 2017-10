Today’s Headlines

Long Beach Mayor Garcia Talks Measure M, River, Planning (Planning Report)

Metro Looking To Tougher Enforcement In Carpool/Toll Express Lanes (KPCC)

MyFigueroa Completion Pushed Back To Spring 2018 (Urbanize)

Street Closures At Purple Line Construction Starts At Wilshire Western (Curbed)

Wacky Downtown News Editorial: Peds Cause Danger For Drivers

New Renderings Of Planned LACMA Redesign (Urbanize)

Disneyland Shelves Transpo Hub For Parking Structure (LAT)

Man Drives Into Pro-Immigrant March In Brea (KPCC)

Sam Ollinger Bids Farewell To BikeSD

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA