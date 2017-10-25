Today’s Headlines

Angelenos Are Dying On L.A. Streets, Where’s Garcetti? (LAT)

Can Metro’s MicroTransit Pilot Work? (LAT)

5-Story Long Beach Mixed-Use Blue Line TOD Approved (Urbanize)

5-Story Affordable Expo Line TOD Rising In Santa Monica (Urbanize)

Burbank OKs 0.79-Mile Bike Path Project (Burbank Leader)

L.A. PLUM Committee Debates Airbnb Regulations (KPCC)

Rent Control Could Expand Under 2018 CA Initiative (LAT)

Dodgers Fans Traffic Jams (Curbed)

Calendar extra: Saturday 10/28 – Cycling Without Age hosts a Meet and Greet from noon to 3 p.m. at the Surf Food Stand at 4119 The Strand in Manhattan Beach. Details at Facebook event.

