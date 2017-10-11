Today’s Headlines
- Council Planning Committee OKs Affordable Housing Linkage Fee (KPCC)
- Metro 28 By 28 Acceleration Should Focus On Core (Urbanize)
- L.A. Carpool Lanes Could Go To Three Passenger Minimum (L.A. Weekly)
- Valley L.A. River Bikeway Meetings Tomorrow And Next Week (CiclaValley)
- County To Provide Toilets, Showers At Homeless Camps (SGV Tribune)
…State Lawmakers Turn Attention To Homeless Youth (KPCC)
- Driverless Car Hype Really About Today’s Gizmos (Price Tags)
