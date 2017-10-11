Today’s Headlines

  • Council Planning Committee OKs Affordable Housing Linkage Fee (KPCC)
  • Metro 28 By 28 Acceleration Should Focus On Core (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Carpool Lanes Could Go To Three Passenger Minimum (L.A. Weekly)
  • Valley L.A. River Bikeway Meetings Tomorrow And Next Week (CiclaValley)
  • County To Provide Toilets, Showers At Homeless Camps (SGV Tribune)
    …State Lawmakers Turn Attention To Homeless Youth (KPCC)
  • Driverless Car Hype Really About Today’s Gizmos (Price Tags)

