CicLAvia XVIII Heart of L.A. – Open Thread

Downtown L.A.'s Second Street tunnel during yesterday's CicLAvia. All photos: Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
Yesterday, CicLAvia, L.A.’s popular open streets festival, returned to a familiar fall “Heart of L.A.” route in central Los Angeles. The six-mile long open streets celebration extended into Chinatown, Echo Park, Boyle Heights, Little Tokyo, the Arts District, and the downtown Civic Center. The latest iteration took place on some of the same streets where Los Angeles hosted its very first CicLAvia seven years ago nearly to the day, on 10-10-10.

The weather was wonderful. The crowds were big – tens of thousands of people. Smiles were abundant.

CicLAvia riders nearing Echo Park, with the downtown skyline in the distance
Low Rider bicyclists on the Fourth Street Bridge
CicLAvia roller skaters in the downtown Arts District
This little girl is a big wheel in Chinatown
Riders heading downhill on Fourth Street in Boyle Heights
Tape art on sidewalks in Grand Park during CicLAvia
CicLAvia opens Glendale Boulevard in Central City West
CicLAvia opens Glendale Boulevard in Central City West

Readers – how was your CicLAvia yesterday?

