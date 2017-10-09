CicLAvia XVIII Heart of L.A. – Open Thread

Yesterday, CicLAvia, L.A.’s popular open streets festival, returned to a familiar fall “Heart of L.A.” route in central Los Angeles. The six-mile long open streets celebration extended into Chinatown, Echo Park, Boyle Heights, Little Tokyo, the Arts District, and the downtown Civic Center. The latest iteration took place on some of the same streets where Los Angeles hosted its very first CicLAvia seven years ago nearly to the day, on 10-10-10.

The weather was wonderful. The crowds were big – tens of thousands of people. Smiles were abundant.

Readers – how was your CicLAvia yesterday?