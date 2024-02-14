Donate

You can also join us on Patreon for a monthly donation and fun perks.

Donate Stocks

Click on the logo to donate stocks to Streetsblog via our parent nonprofit, the California Streets Initiative (still listed as the Southern California Streets Initiative).

Tax Deduction

Streetsblog California, Streetsblog Los Angeles, and Streetsblog San Francisco are produced by the California Streets Initiative, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and every donation is tax-deductible.

Unless otherwise noted, all donations will be spent supporting the Streetsblog where the donation is made. That is, if you make the donation on Streetsblog Los Angeles, the funds will be spent to support Streetsblog Los Angeles, unless you say otherwise.

Mail your gift

Make checks payable to “SCSI” or Streetsblog and mail it to:

Streetsblog ℅

Damien Newton

11539 National Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Ask your employer to match your gift

Many employers will double, or even triple, your donation. Check with your personnel department to learn about your company’s policies.

Give through a charitable gift fund

One-time or annual gifts through your charitable gift fund are easy. Contact your fund professional to find out how.

Plan the gift that gives forever

Planned giving through bequests, estate planning, and charitable gift annuities will make a significant impact. Consult your professional advisor about the benefits of planned giving.

Organization name

Streetsblog California, Streetsblog Los Angeles and Streetsblog San Francisco are produced by the Southern California Streets Initiative, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and are affiliated with Streetsblog, which is produced by OpenPlans, Inc. (formerly The Open Planning Project).

Federal Tax ID

27-3421838

Contact Us

If you have any questions about giving to Streetsblog in California, contact Damien Newton at 323-774-8828 or damien@streetsblog.org