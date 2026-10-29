Thursday’s Headlines
L.A. bans oil drilling, Metro D Line, LAX, Long Beach, sea levels, Destination Crenshaw, Commerce, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
10:05 AM PDT on October 29, 2026
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Five Simple Hacks to Avoid L.A. City Speed Camera Tickets
Nobody ever tells you about hack number 2! You'll never believe it!
October 29, 2026
SGV Celebrates New Fullerton Road Rail Grade Separation
After ten years of grade separation work, the road will reopen to drivers in a matter of days, with a dedication to former Congressmember Grace Napolitano.
October 29, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Sepulveda rail, Metrolink, Airbnb, LAX, Santa Monica, Downey, car-nage, and more
October 28, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Coastal flooding, LAX, street vendors, speed cameras, Venice parking, Newhall parking, Long Beach, Ktown, car-nage, and more
October 27, 2026
Redondo Beach Installs Curb-Protected Bike Lanes on Palos Verdes Blvd.
The entire 0.6 miles of Palos Verdes Boulevard through Redondo Beach now has a continuous bikeway including 0.4 miles of top-notch curb-protection
October 26, 2026