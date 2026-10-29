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Thursday’s Headlines

L.A. bans oil drilling, Metro D Line, LAX, Long Beach, sea levels, Destination Crenshaw, Commerce, car-nage, and more
10:05 AM PDT on October 29, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
L.A. City street repaving has declined - graph via Xtown
  • L.A. City Bans Oil Drilling, Again (LAT)
  • Metro To Reopen Closed D Line Early: Reopens Saturday 4am (The Source)
  • LAX People Mover Delayed Again – Might Open February 2027 (LAT)
  • Long Beach To Retool 710 Freeway Ramp To Expand Park (LB Post)
  • L.A. Is Spending More To Get Less, Including Street Resurfacing (Xtown)
  • Storms, Warming Seas, Sea Level Rise Lead To Battered Coast (Public Press)
  • Latest On Destination Crenshaw Delays (L.A. Local)
  • More On New Redondo Beach Bike Lanes (Patch)
  • City of Commerce Ticketing Illegally Parked Waymo Robo-Cars (KTLA)
  • Waymo Expands Into South Bay (NBC4)
  • Yaroslavsky Motion Supports Do-It-Yourself Crosswalks (Reddit)
  • 600-Unit Downtown LB Tower Nearing Completion (LongBeachIze)
  • L.A. Council Approves 474-Unit 2-Towers Development in Arts District (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Suspect Arrested In Fatal South L.A. Hit-and-Run Crash (KTLA, NBC4)
    • DUI Driver Crashes Into Murietta Fire Hydrant and Flees (KTLA)
  • CA High-Speed Rail Chief Ian Choudry Resigns (LAT)

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