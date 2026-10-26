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Monday’s Headlines

L.A. speed cameras go live today, WeHo, Venice Dell, ICE, parking, ULA, MacArthur Park, Inglewood, Glendale, car-nage, and more
11:06 AM PDT on October 26, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
L.A. City speed camera - photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • L.A. Automated Speed Cameras Go Live Today, 60 Day Warning Period (KTLA, NBC4, LAT)
  • WeHo Fountain Avenue Op-Ed: Bicycle Politics (WeHo Times, Biking in L.A.)
  • Judge Rejects City Push To Reopen Venice Dell Case (MV Voice)
  • ICE Also Targets So Cal Asians (L.A. Reported)
  • Pasadena Looks To Reform Parking Minimums, Live-Work Housing (Pasadena Now)
  • The Basin Finds L.A. Has Many Parking Businesses, and Relatively Low Home Ownership
  • Committee Approves Narrow Pro-Development ULA Tax Breaks (MV Voice)
  • City To Begin MacArthur Park Fence Installation In November, Will Take A Year (L.A. Local)
  • Inglewood Breaks Ground On 120-Unit Affordable Development (L.A. Local)
  • Glendale Approves $2.8M Beeline Bus Service Revamp (GNP)
  • Santa Clarita Considers New E-Moto/E-Bike Regs (SC Signal)
  • Carnage: Montclair DUI Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes into Halloween Group Ride, Kills Two Cyclists (Biking in L.A., LAT, Daily News, KTLA, KABC, NBC4)
    • Two People Killed In Freeway Crash In Rialto (KTLA, KABC)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills South L.A. Pedestrian (KCAL, KTLA)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Garden Grove Crash (KTLA)
    • Northridge Car Crash: 9 Injured, 2 Critically (KABC)
    • Red-Light Running DTLA Driver Crashes Into Metro Bus, Car (Eastsider)
  • Record High So Cal Tides Expected This Week (KABC)

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