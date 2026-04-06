Monday’s Headlines
Metro computer hack, K Line, Culver City, CicLAvia, Pico Union, speed cameras, restrooms, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
10:50 AM PDT on April 6, 2026
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Friday’s Headlines
Is Virgil/Hollywood/Sunset the worst intersection in L.A.? A very unscientific and contentious bracket run by Americana At Brand Memes says yes.
April 3, 2026
Pasadena Moves Closer to Adopting 710 Stub Vision Plan
City Council shared concepts for rebuilding the community razed in the 1970s, and seemed keen on making restitution to the victims of freeway displacement.
April 2, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
N. Spring Street, Sankofa Park, speed cameras, SM Airport site, Culver City, car-nage, and more
April 2, 2026
New Bike Lanes and Bus Lanes Underway in Culver City and Santa Monica
New protected bike lanes under construction on Colorado and Broadway in Santa Monica, and on Washington and Adams in Culver City, which is also adding shared bus-bike lanes on Washington
April 1, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Gas prices, ICE, Santa Monica, Long Beach, DUI, car-nage, and more
April 1, 2026
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