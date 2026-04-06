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Safety

Monday’s Headlines

Metro computer hack, K Line, Culver City, CicLAvia, Pico Union, speed cameras, restrooms, car-nage, and more
10:50 AM PDT on April 6, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
CicLAvia comes to West L.A. on Sunday April 26
  • Metro Was Hacked; Systems Still Coming Back Online (LAT)
  • L.A. Podcast Talks Metro K Line
  • CC Crossroads Sticks Up For Overland Improvements, Against Nimbys
  • CicLAvia Heads To Westside On April 26 (SMDP)
  • Rep Kamlager-Dove Secures $3 Million for South L.A. Housing & Transpo (Sentinel, CCWW News)
  • WeHo Looks To Install Smart Bike Lockers (WeHo Times)
  • Pico-Union Rain Gardens Not Maintained (L.A. Local)
  • More On L.A. Speed Camera Pilot (BH Beat)
  • Torched Looks Into Public Restrooms
  • Culver City To Host World Cup Public Screenings (CC Crossroads)
  • LAT Reporter Takes Transit To LAX Again
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In Vista Del Mar Crash (LAT, KCAL)
    • Truck Driver Crashes Into Stopped Car, Killing 2 People On 210 In Sunland (KABC, Daily News)
    • Passenger Killed In Pico-Union Car Crash Into Pole and Parked Cars (KTLA)
    • Northridge Hit-and-Run Driver Hospitalizes Pedestrian (KCAL)

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